PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

She was the only child of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

