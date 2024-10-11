PM Modi pays tributes to Jayaprakash Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to socialist stalwart and anti-Emergency movement icon Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, he said Narayan dedicated his life to bringing positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals will remain an inspiration for every generation, he said.

लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण को उनकी जयंती पर मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने देश और समाज में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनका व्यक्तित्व और आदर्श हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/6VkTpfwpLs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2024

Modi also paid homage to Nanaji Deshmukh, a leading member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary.

Modi said, his dedication and service for the empowerment of villagers, especially the deprived sections, will always be remembered.

देशवासियों की ओर से भारत रत्न नानाजी देशमुख को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। देश के ग्रामीणों विशेषकर वंचित समाज के सशक्तिकरण के लिए उनके समर्पण और सेवा भाव को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/GNshnjxxcQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2024

A fierce socialist and freedom fighter, Narayan, fondly called JP, led a popular movement against the Indira Gandhi government's alleged corruption and repressive politics in the 70s before she imposed an Emergency.

He then united opposition parties and rallied the masses against Congress in the first election after the Emergency in 1977, scripting a crushing defeat for the ruling party.

Associated with the RSS, Deshmukh was an active member of the anti-emergency movement and later quit politics to become a social activist who dedicated his life to improving the lives of villagers, especially in the Bundelkhand region.

Both Narayan and Deshmukh are recipients of Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.