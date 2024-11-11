PM Modi pays tributes to Kriplani, Azad

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to J B Kriplani and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, both former presidents of the Congress and well known freedom fighters, on their birth anniversary on Monday.

Modi said on X that Acharya Kriplani, as the Gandhian was better known, was a towering figure in India's freedom struggle and an embodiment of intellect, integrity and courage.

He was deeply committed to democratic values and principles of social justice, Modi said.

He added, "Acharya Kripalani was unafraid to fight injustice. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his noble vision of an India that is prosperous, strong and where the poor as well as marginalised are empowered." Following independence, he had left the Congress and became a leading figure in the opposition.

In his tributes to Azad, India's first education minister, the prime minister said he is fondly remembered as a beacon of knowledge and for his role in India's freedom movement.

The prime minister said, "He was also a deep thinker and prolific writer. We remain motivated by his vision for a developed and empowered India." PTI KR DV DV