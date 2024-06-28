PM Modi pays tributes to Narasimha Rao

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, widely hailed for introducing various economic reforms, on his birth anniversary.

Paying homage to Rao, Modi said in a post on X, "He is remembered for his leadership and wisdom. It is our Government's honour that we conferred the Bharat Ratna on him earlier this year, recognising his rich contribution to our nation." Born in 1921, Rao was a veteran Congress leader who became prime minister in 1991 after the assassination of former prime minister and party leader Rajiv Gandhi during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The dismantling of what was known as the "license-permit raj" built around the state's rigid control of the economy and encouragement of private enterprise through numerous reforms are considered Rao's enduring legacy as prime minister. PTI KR DIV DIV