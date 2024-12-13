PM Modi pays tributes to 2001 Parliament attack victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to those killed in the terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001, and said the country remains eternally grateful for their courage and dedication.

Modi paid tributes to them at a commemoration event held in Parliament complex. Eight security personnel had made the supreme sacrifice in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. One gardener was also killed.

Security forces killed all five terrorists involved in the attack.

Modi said on X, "Paid homage to those martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack. Their sacrifice will forever inspire our nation. We remain eternally grateful for their courage and dedication."

