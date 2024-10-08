PM Modi pays tributes to Paswan on death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Lok Janshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, a prominent leader from the Dalit community, on his fourth death anniversary, praising him as an outstanding leader who was fully devoted to empowering the poor.

He said on X, "I pay homage to my very dear friend and one of India's tallest leaders, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was an outstanding leader, fully devoted to empowering the poor and dedicated to building a strong and developed India."

I pay homage to my very dear friend and one of India's tallest leaders, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji on his Punya Tithi. He was an outstanding leader, fully devoted to empowering the poor and dedicated to building a strong and developed India. I am fortunate to have worked with him… pic.twitter.com/ceMJYFHHjS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2024

The prime minister said he was fortunate to have worked with Paswan so closely over the years. "I greatly miss his insights on several issues," he said.

Paswan was a member of the Modi cabinet since 2014 till his death in 2020.

A grassroots politician with a keen sense of ground pulse, the Bihar leader worked in the Cabinet of different prime ministers representing rival parties and enjoyed good equation with leaders across the aisle.

His son Chirag Paswan is now heading the LJP (Ram Vilas) and is a Cabinet minister.