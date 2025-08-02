PM Modi pays tributes to Pingali Venkayya on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Pingali Venkayya, who conceptualised the design of India's national flag, on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi asked people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by flying the flag in their homes and uploading their selfie with it on harghartiranga.com.

He said, "Tributes to Pingali Venkayya Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his role in giving us the Tricolour, which is our pride." He added, "Like always, let's strengthen Har Ghar Tiranga movement and fly the Tricolour. Do upload your selfie or photos on harghartiranga.com." PTI KR HIG HIG