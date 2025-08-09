PM Modi pays tributes to Quit India movement participants

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to people who took part in the Quit India movement on the 83rd anniversary of its start, saying their courage lit a spark of patriotism that united countless people in the quest for freedom.

He said, "We remember with deep gratitude all those brave people who, under the inspiring leadership of Bapu, took part in the Quit India Movement. Their courage lit a spark of patriotism that united countless people in the quest for freedom."

Mahatma Gandhi had launched the movement in 1942, demanding an end to British rule, leading to the arrest of almost the entire leadership of the Congress by the colonial rulers.