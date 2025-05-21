PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said, "On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji." Rajiv Gandhi was the last Congress prime minister to have headed a majority government, from 1984 to 1989.

He was assassinated by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a Sri Lanka-based terrorist organisation, on this day in 1991 while campaigning at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

His son Rahul Gandhi is currently the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. PTI KR ARI ARI