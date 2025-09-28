PM Modi pays tributes to Rani Rashmoni on her birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Rani Rashmoni on her birth anniversary and said she is fondly remembered as a visionary leader and philanthropist.

Rani Rashmoni of Kolkata was a noted personality from the mid-nineteenth century and is remembered for her social work and philanthropy.

"Rani Rashmoni was a towering figure of courage, compassion and conviction. She is fondly remembered as a visionary leader and philanthropist," Modi said in a post on X.

"She built lasting institutions and had an unwavering commitment to spirituality as well as for the upliftment of the poor. Tributes to her on her birth anniversary," he added. PTI ASK OZ OZ