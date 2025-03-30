PM Modi pays tributes to RSS founders at Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur and paid tributes at memorials dedicated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M S Golwalkar.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former Sangh general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were present during Modi’s visit to the Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the administrative headquarters of the RSS.

He also met with RSS officer-bearers in the Smruti Bhavan located at the memorial and took group pictures with them.

Modi visited the memorial for the first time after becoming the PM.

Earlier, late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir when he was the prime minister on August 27, 2000.

Modi's visit coincides with the Sangh's Pratipada programme, marking Gudi Padwa, the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis, Union minister Gadkari and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule welcomed Modi when he landed the the airport here.