PM Modi pays tributes to Sant Sewalal Maharaj on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to social reformer Sant Sewalal Maharaj on his birth anniversary and said his inspiring life will always guide the people of the country.

"Hundreds of salutations to the great social reformer Shri Sant Sewalal Maharaj on his birth anniversary. By spreading the message of truth, non-violence, and high moral values, he instilled new consciousness in society," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"His inspiring life will always guide the people of our country. Jai Sewalal!" the prime minister added.

Sant Sevalal Maharaj was born on February 15, 1739 at Surgondankoppa in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. He is considered a social reformer and spiritual teacher of the Banjara community. PTI ASK HIG HIG