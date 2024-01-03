PM Modi pays tributes to Savitribai Phule, Velu Nachiyar on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar on their birth anniversaries, saying both inspired society with their compassion and courage.

While Phule was a pioneer in women's education, Nachiyar was a Tamil queen lauded for waging war with the colonial empire in the 18th century.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Tributes to Savitribai Phule and Rani Velu Nachiyar on their Jayanti. Both of them inspired society with their compassion and courage. Their contribution towards our nation is invaluable." He also shared his remarks hailing their contribution during his Mann Ki Baat broadcast last Sunday.

In his remarks, Modi had said that the personalities of Phule and Nachiar are like a lighthouse, which will continue to show the way to further woman power in every era.

He had hailed the contribution of Phule in the field of education and social reform.

"The name of Rani Velu Nachiyar is also one among the many great personalities of the country who fought against foreign rule. My brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu still remember her by the name of Veera Mangai i.e. brave woman," he had said.

The bravery with which Rani Velu Nachiyar fought against the British and the valour she displayed is very inspiring, he had said. PTI ASK DV DV