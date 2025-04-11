PM Modi performs puja at Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh

Ashoknagar (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Anandpur Dham in Ashoknagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon and performed puja at a temple inside the religious centre.

Anandpur Dham is located at Anandpur village in Isagarh tehsil, about 30 km from Ashoknagar district headquarters and 215 km from Bhopal.

After performing puja at the Guru Ji Maharaj temple, Modi would participate in a public programme and address a gathering, a state government official said.

Anandpur Dham, established by the Shri Anandpur Trust for spiritual and philanthropic purposes, is spread over 315 hectares. It houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 cows and runs agricultural activities, an official release said.

The trust also operates a charitable hospital at Sukhpur village, schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur, and `Satsang' centers across the country, the release added.

This is PM Modi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh this year. He had visited Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district on February 23 and inaugurated the Global Investors Summit in state capital Bhopal the next day.