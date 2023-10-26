PM Modi performs puja at Shirdi Saibaba temple, inaugurates Nilwande Dam’s left bank canal network

Shirdi, Oct 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed puja at the revered Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers there.

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

He later performed the ‘Jal Pujan’ of Nilwande Dam, which is located in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, and inaugurated the dam’s left bank canal network. The 85-km canal network will benefit 182 villages by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water. The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970. It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5,177 crore, according to an official statement.

The PM will also travel to Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games. PTI PR VT NR