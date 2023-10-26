PM Modi performs puja at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi

Shirdi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed puja at the revered Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers there.

Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The prime minister will later attend a public programme in Shirdi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road and oil and gas.

The PM will also travel to Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games.