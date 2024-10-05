PM Modi plays 'nangara' at Washim event; says instrument special in Banjara culture

Washim, Oct 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday played the 'nangara', a traditional drum, in Washim in Maharashtra and said the instrument holds a very special place in the great Banjara culture.

The PM, who was on a one-day visit to Maharashtra, arrived at Nanded airport in the morning and flew to Washim in a helicopter.

In Washim, he offered prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple in Poharadevi and later paid tributes to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their 'samadhis' (memorials).

"In Washim, tried my hand at the Nangara, which has a very special place in the great Banjara culture. Our Government will make every possible effort to make this culture even more popular in the times to come," PM Modi said in a video post on X.

He played the 'nangara' while inaugurating the four-storey Banjara Virasat Museum, which has 13 galleries depicting the legacy of the community. PTI MR BNM