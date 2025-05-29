PM Modi politicising Operation Sindoor: Mamata

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to gain political mileage out of Operation Sindoor – the Centre's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Banerjee also asserted that her party, the Trinamool Congress, was ready to go to polls as early as tomorrow, referring to Bengal BJP chief and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar’s ‘Operation Bengal’ remark about “throwing the TMC in the Bay of Bengal in next year’s assembly elections”.

"What PM Modi said today is not only shocking but unfortunate... He and his party leaders have suggested 'Operation Bengal' like Operation Sindoor at a time when the entire opposition is representing the country on the world stage (to support the Centre’s anti-terror stand)," she told reporters at the state secretariat.

Earlier in the day, in the presence of Modi, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and Majumdar gave a call for ‘Operation Bengal’ in the manner of Operation Sindoor, to press for a political change in the 2026 assembly elections.

Banerjee also questioned the Centre on why the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack were not yet nabbed.

On the BJP’s reported plans to distribute vermilion among women across the country, the chief minister said: “Please remember every woman has respect, they accept sindoor only from her husband... PM Modi, why are you not giving sindoor to your Mrs first?” she said.

The TMC supremo said she did not want to get into such details, but claimed that she was compelled to do so.

"The Centre named it ‘Operation Sindoor’ for political gains ahead of upcoming elections (in various states),” she alleged.

Banerjee also slammed Modi and accused him of pursuing the policy of divide and rule, following the PM's criticism of her government at a rally in Alipurduar on Thursday.

Modi listed five major crises that are allegedly "plaguing" Bengal under the TMC rule, including “widespread violence, growing sense of insecurity among women, despair among the youth due to unemployment and lack of opportunities”.

Slamming the TMC over the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam, Modi alleged, “This is not just the destruction of the lives of a few thousand teachers, but the entire education system is deteriorating. Even now, the TMC refuses to admit its mistakes. Instead, they are blaming the courts and the judicial system.” PTI SCH RBT