PM Modi praises artist from Uttarakhand for turning pine bark into cultural masterpieces

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed 65-year-old Jeevan Joshi, a differently-abled artist from Uttarakhand's Haldwani, for transforming fallen pine bark into extraordinary works of art that celebrate the soul of the hills.

Speaking during his monthly Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today I want to tell you about a wonderful person, who is an artist as well as a living inspiration... his name is Jeevan Joshi. Now imagine, how full of life one who has 'jeevan' in one's name itself must be." Polio affected Joshi's legs when he was a child, slowing his physical movement, but not his creative spirit.

"Even though his walking speed slowed down, his mind kept soaring on every flight of imagination," the prime minister said, adding that Joshi went on to develop a distinctive art form he named 'Baget', crafting delicate and culturally rich sculptures from the dry bark that falls from pine trees.

Joshi's inspiring story came into the spotlight after a recent video featured by PTI Videos which documented his life, artistic process and challenges.

The video showed Joshi at work, collecting fallen bark from forest trails and carving them meticulously into miniature cultural artefacts such as dhol, damau and hill temples, preserving Uttarakhand's heritage through his one-of-a-kind sculptures.

Joshi explained in the video that these pieces are a means to save the environment and hopes his art will encourage the younger generations to connect with their roots.

Calling his work more than just art, Prime Minister Modi said, "The very bark, which people generally consider useless, becomes a heritage as soon as it comes into Jeevan ji's hands." Joshi's creations, he said, capture the folk instruments, traditions and essence of Uttarakhand.

"Sometimes it is the folk instruments of the hills and at times it seems as if the soul of the hills has permeated that wood," he added.

The prime minister further said, "Artists like Jeevan Joshi remind us that no matter what the circumstances are, if the intention is strong, nothing is impossible. His name is Jeevan and he has really shown what it means to live life." PTI UZM SKU AS AS