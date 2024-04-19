PM Modi praises cricketer Mohammed Shami in election rally in UP's Amroha

Amroha (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Team India pacer Mohammed Shami during an election rally here.

Advertisment

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "The whole world has seen the amazing feat that bhai Mohammed Shami did in the Cricket World Cup. The central government has given Arjuna Award to bhai Mohammed Shami for his excellent performance in sports." "Yogi ji's government has moved two steps forward. Yogi ji is also building a stadium for the youth here. I congratulate the people of Amroha very much for this," Modi said.

Shami had grabbed seven wickets in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai. He is currently ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to a left ankle injury.

The prime minister also praised the 'dholak' (a musical instrument) of Amroha.

Advertisment

Situated on the banks of Mother Ganga, this land has witnessed the footprints of Lord Shri Krishna, PM Modi said.

"This is the land of brave people like Raja Gaj Singh and Thakur Jairam Singh. I have been given dholak, another identity of Amroha and the beat of the dholak here resonates far and wide. Due to the efforts of our Yogi ji, the BJP government has given the GI tag to Amroha's dholak and given it an identity in the entire world," Modi said.

Voting in the second phase will take place on April 26 and it will cover eight parliamentary constituencies of Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautambuddh Nagar, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh and Mathura.

In Amroha, the main electoral contest is between Kanwar Singh Tanwar of the BJP and Kunwar Danish Ali of the Congress. BSP's Mujahid Husain is also in the poll fray. There are a total of 12 candidates contesting from Amroha. PTI ZIR NAV MNK MNK