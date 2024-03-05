PM Modi prays at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple here, amid tight security.

The temple priests presented Modi with a photo frame of the Goddess.

Modi, who stayed here last night at the Raj Bhavan, proceeded to Sangareddy district after the temple visit. He will launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore and also address a rally there.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Hyderabad which has been set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for three National Highway projects, among others.