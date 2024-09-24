PM Modi presented India story at global stage during US visit: Goa CM

Panaji, Sept 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit presented the India story on the global stage, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

"The prime minister's US visit has reaffirmed India's position as the leader of the global south and the rising power of the world that focuses on global peace and development," Sawant told PTI.

This visit has been fruitful and presented the India story on the global stage, he added.

"The prime minister highlighted the India story at the UN Summit of the Future. India's innovation and implementation of 'Digital Payment Infrastructure'- DPI has amazed the world," he said.

The Goa Chief Minister said the world was looking forward to adopting DPI-UPI to revolutionise payment infrastructure.

He further said India had demonstrated an example of sustainable development with the implementation of various programs and initiatives that led to the lifting of 250 million people out of absolute poverty over the last decade. PTI RPS NSK