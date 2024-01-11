PM Modi presents chadar to be placed at Ajmer Sharif

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Muslim community members on Thursday and presented them with a "chadar" that will be placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during an event to commemorate the death anniversary of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

"Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah," Modi said on X.

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting. PTI KR RC