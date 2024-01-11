PM Modi presents 'chadar' to be placed at Ajmer Sharif

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Muslim community members on Thursday and presented them with a "chadar" that will be placed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah during an event to commemorate the death anniversary of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.
"Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah," Modi said on X.
pic.twitter.com/eqWIKy7VQ1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2024
Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui, were also present during the meeting.
In a post on X, Irani said: "Our country is moving ahead at a fast pace today while celebrating unity in diversity. May the country continue to progress like this and its people have good health and well-being with the blessings of Sufi saints."
