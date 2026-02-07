PM Modi prevented from replying in Lok Sabha, 'unfortunate': Jal Shakti Minister

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, on Saturday, alleged that the conduct of the Congress prevented Prime Minister Narendra Modi from replying to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He described the situation created in the House as "unfortunate" and "an injustice to the nation".

Addressing a press conference here, Patil alleged the prime minister could not deliver his scheduled reply because of the atmosphere created by the opposition.

"You know very well that the Prime Minister could not give his reply because of the Congress," Patil alleged "The Leader of Opposition and other Congress members created such an environment that women MPs reached near the Prime Minister's seat and surrounded it," the union minister alleged.

He further claimed that the situation was created in a manner that appeared as if an assault could take place. "Creating such a situation is extremely unfortunate for the Congress. They should not have done this," he said.

Patil also accused the Congress of putting women MPs in front to carry out the protest.

"If they have worked by putting women ahead, history is witness to who does this. Those who are weak and do not trust their own strength resort to such actions," he said.

Calling it a serious issue, the minister said preventing the prime minister from replying to a question raised in the Lok Sabha amounted to injustice to the country.

Patil on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) said that whether it will be given national project status or not will be decided by the Cabinet.

On the Yamuna water agreement, it is not important how much money the central government or the state government contributes. What matters is how much water Rajasthan will receive.

Nearly 10 lakh hectares of land will receive water for irrigation, he said, adding that the important thing is that the project should be completed quickly so that people get water.

An MoU has already been signed between Haryana and Rajasthan regarding the Yamuna water agreement. The process of preparing the DPR has begun, Patil said.

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, while speaking on the budget, said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has created a record in the country.

As finance minister, she has presented the budget nine consecutive times, setting an example of women's empowerment.

He claimed that in 2014, during the Congress rule, India was the world's 11th largest economy, but it is now moving towards becoming the third-largest economy.

Patil said work is being done across all sectors, including the textile industry, agriculture, and infrastructure. PTI AG SHS SHS