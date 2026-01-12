PM Modi raises issue of Ariha Shah with German Chancellor Merz

Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday raised with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the issue of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over four years.

The German authorities had taken custody of Ariha on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, alleging that the parents harassed her.

The Centre has been pressing the German authorities for her early return to India arguing that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi raised the issue with Merz when the two leaders held talks in Ahmedabad.

"This is a very sensitive issue and we have been discussing it with the German side, both with the government in Berlin and with the embassy in New Delhi, for a long time," he said.

"At one time, this was a legal issue, now we should approach it as a humanitarian issue. We are aware of the pain and difficulties of the family and we are trying to help them in every way," Misri said.

The foreign secretary said the focus is currently on ensuring that Ariha is raised in an Indian environment.

"We are trying to ensure that Baby Ariha is raised as much as possible in an Indian environment, whether it is interacting with Indian people or participating in Indian festivals being celebrated in Germany," he said.

Misri said India is committed to raise the matter at every level with the German government.

"We will continue following up this matter with the German government and will always be with the family. We don't see it apart from the overall ties with Germany, it gets the same priority as other issues," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also raised Ariha's issue with his German counterparts.

Ariha's parents have been urging the government to ensure her return to India. The parents are currently allowed to visit her twice a month. PTI MPB KVK KVK