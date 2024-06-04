PM Modi, Rajnath Singh lead from Varanasi, Lucknow

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are leading from their Varanasi and Lucknow Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

However, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey are trailing from Amethi and Chandauli, respectively.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are 11 Union ministers in the fray from the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Those who are leading currently are: PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, MoS Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel, and Mos Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti.

Those currently trailing are: Smriti Irani, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Anupriya Patel, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Kaushal Kishore and Ajay Mishra Teni.

According to the Election Commission, at 12.30 pm PM Modi was leading by 79,566 votes over Ajay Rai of the Congress.

In Lucknow, Rajnath Singh is leading by 19,642 votes against SP's Ravidas Mehrotra.

Pankaj Chaudhary is leading by over 24,000 votes in Maharajganj, while SP Singh Baghel is leading in Agra by over 70,000 votes.

Smriti Irani is trailing K L Sharma of the Congress by nearly 50,000 votes in Amethi.

Similarly, Mahendra Nath Pandey is trailing to SP's Birendra Singh in Chandauli by 1,134 votes.

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan is trailing in Muzaffarnagar to SP's Harendra Singh Malik by over 28,000 votes.

Union MoS Commerce and Industry Minister Anupriya Patel is trailing in Mirzapur by 1,554 votes SP's Ramesh Chand Bind.

MoS MSMS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma is trailing in Jalaun by more than 16,000 votes to SP's Narayan Das Ahirwar.

Similarly, MoS Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore is trailing to SP's RK Chaudhary by more than 60,000 votes.

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra is trailing in Kheri by over 10,000 votes to Utkarsh Verma 'Madhur' of the SP. PTI NAV TIR TIR