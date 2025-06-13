PM Modi reaches Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached the site of the Air India plane crash here, in which 265 people lost their lives.

The prime minister arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport here and drove straight to the crash site in the Meghaninagar area, officials said.

He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

A London-bound Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.

One person survived the tragedy. The aircraft had 232 passengers and 10 crew members, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and a Canadian, on board.

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter. PTI PR PD ARU