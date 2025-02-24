PM Modi reaches Bihar rally venue in open vehicle

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Feb 24 (PTI) Perched atop an open vehicle, with its front painted in saffron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached the venue of his function in Bihar in style.

Modi reached Purnea by his special aircraft and took a helicopter for Bhagalpur, about 90 km away, where he was greeted, among others, by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The helipad was a few hundred meters from the dais. Modi, known for his penchant for a connect with the people, chose to proceed in what looked like an impromptu road show, with Kumar, who is also his alliance partner, by his side.

People erupted in chants of 'Modi! Modi!' as the Prime Minister, who is in his third consecutive term, waved at them on way to the stage.

The PM's tour, coming a few months ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, is expected to enthuse the NDA, which has ruled the state for nearly a couple of decades. PTI NAC PKD ACD