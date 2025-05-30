PM Modi makes grand entry in saffron-draped vehicle at Bihar event

Karakat (Bihar): Perched atop an open vehicle, painted in saffron and bedecked with flowers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached the venue of his function in Bihar.

The PM was flanked by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary when his vehicle entered the gigantic canopy in Karakat, about 140 km from the state capital.

The prime minister, who had been in Patna since Thursday evening, reached Karakat by helicopter and then boarded the vehicle, with his images painted on it, designed to give the feel of a roadshow.

People on both sides of the road were seen showering flower petals and raising slogans in praise of the leader, whose visit comes close on the heels of a successful military operation against terrorists based in Pakistan.

Supporters of the BJP erupted in chants of "Modi! Modi!" as the prime minister waved at them on the way to the stage.

The PM's tour, coming a few months ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar, is expected to enthuse the NDA, which has ruled the state for nearly a couple of decades.