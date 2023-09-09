Advertisment
#National

PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders

NewsDrum Desk
09 Sep 2023
Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning reached the G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam here ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders scheduled to begin later in the day.

He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among other officials.

Modi will welcome the G20 leaders upon their arrival at the venue, while the first key summit is expected to start at 10.30 am. The three main summits are based on themes of One Earth, One Family and One Future.

