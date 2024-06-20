PM Modi reaches Srinagar in first visit to J-K after Lok Sabha polls

Srinagar, June 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir where he will inaugurate and kick start projects worth Rs 1,500 crore and participate in the International Yoga Day.

The prime minister, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, headed to the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake where he was welcomed with flowers and traditional Kashmiri songs.

"Leaving for Srinagar, where I will be taking part in two programmes. Later this evening, I will be at the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' programme, which focuses on youth-led development.

"Key projects worth over Rs. 1500 crore will be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover infrastructure, water supply, education and more. Tomorrow morning, I will take part in the Yoga Day programme in Srinagar," the prime minister posted on X before leaving for Srinagar.

This is prime minister Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge at the Centre for the third term.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in J&K worth over Rs 1,500 crore. He will also launch a Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) worth Rs 1,800 crore.

"On 21st June, around 6.30 am, the prime minister will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter," an official handout from the Press Information Bureau said. PTI MIJ KSS KSS