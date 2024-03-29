Advertisment
National

PM Modi recalls profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the "profound sacrifice" of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, saying it teaches people compassion and forgiveness.

He said on X, "Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us."

Christians across the world observe Good Friday to commemorate the crucifixion of Christ.

 

