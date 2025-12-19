New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled the sacrifices of the freedom fighters on Goa Liberation Day, which he said was a defining chapter in India's national journey.

"Goa Liberation Day reminds us of a defining chapter in our national journey. We recall the indomitable spirit of those who refused to accept injustice and fought for freedom with courage and conviction," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Their sacrifices continue to inspire us as we work towards the all-round progress of Goa," he said.

The day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961.