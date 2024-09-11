PM Modi recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled Swami Vivekananda's famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893, and said his words continue to inspire generations, "reminding us of the power of togetherness and harmony".

"On this day in 1893, Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic address in Chicago. He introduced India's ages old message of unity, peace and brotherhood to the world," Modi said in a post on X.

Swami Vivekananda's words continue to inspire generations, "reminding us of the power of togetherness and harmony", the prime minister said.

The prime minister also shared Swami Vivekananda's speech at the World's Parliament of Religions at Chicago, attaching a link to the official website of Belur Math. PTI ASK DV DV