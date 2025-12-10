PM Modi recalls valour of those involved in Assam Movement

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the valour of those who were part of the Assam Movement on the occasion of Swahid Diwas.

"Today, on Swahid Diwas, we recall the valour of all those who were a part of the Assam Movement," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"The Movement will always have a prime place in our history. We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the dreams of those who participated in the Assam Movement, notably the strengthening of Assam's culture and the all-round progress of the state," the prime minister said. PTI SKU MNK MNK