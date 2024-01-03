PM Modi receives enthusiastic welcome at BJP-organised women's convention in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Ker), Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and enthusiastic welcome as he arrived in the central Kerala city on Wednesday to attend a BJP-organised women's convention.

Thousands of people, including fervent BJP supporters, lined both sides of his nearly two-kilometre roadshow from the General Hospital junction to the venue, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

The Prime Minister, who reached Kochi international airport after launching various projects in Lakshadweep, arrived at the helipad at Kuttanallore in a helicopter.

From there, his cavalcade travelled to District Hospital Junction at Thrissur, where he commenced a roadshow.

Starting at 3.40 pm, the roadshow featured the Prime Minister in an open vehicle, waving both hands to the crowd lining the road. People, especially youngsters, crowded terraces and balconies of multi-storey buildings to catch a glimpse of Modi and wave to him.

Modi, adorned in a traditional Kerala shawl, greeted the crowd on both sides of the road from the open vehicle.

Accompanying him in the decorated open jeep were BJP state President K Surendran, actor-turned-BJP leader Suresh Gopi, and state Mahila Morcha President Niveditha Subrahmaniyan.

As the Prime Minister arrived, party workers welcomed him by showering him with flowers and greeting him with thunderous slogans. Modi reciprocated by waving back at the people with a wide smile. PTI RRT LGK TGB TGB ANE