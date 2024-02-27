PM Modi receives grand welcome at venue of BJP meet

Tirupur (Tamil Nadu), Feb 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a rapturous welcome at the venue of the valedictory rally of BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai's state-wide yatra.

On his arrival here from neighbouring Kerala, Prime Minister Modi, flanked by Annamalai and Union Minister of State L Murugan, arrived at the venue of the rally in an open vehicle as flowers and petals were showered on him.

The venue of the meet teemed with party workers who chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vendum Modi Meendum Modi (We want Modi, once again Modi).

Annamalai's state-wide 'En Mann En Makkal' (My land, my people) yatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 28, 2023 in Rameswaram. PTI VGN VGN SS