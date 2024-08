New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's commitment to protecting lions on the occasion of World Lion Day on Saturday.

He said on X, "On World Lion Day, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly, which is great news." PRI KR ANB ANB