PM Modi releases commemorative coin, stamps honouring life, teachings of Sathya Sai Baba

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday released a commemorative Rs 100 coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings and the legacy of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Modi participated in the birth centenary celebrations of Sai Baba here in Sri Sathyasai district.

As part of the celebrations, Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi here.

Modi was given a Vedic blessing by priests.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and K Ram Mohan Naidu and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others were present. PTI STH GDK KH