PM Modi remembers Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered Lachit Borphukan, the Ahom military commander revered for halting the expansion of the Mughal Empire into the Northeast on his birth anniversary.

"On Lachit Diwas, we remember Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage, patriotism and true leadership. His heroism continues to inspire generations," the prime minister posted on X.

He said the iconic figure played a key role in safeguarding the exemplary culture of Assam. PTI NAB NAB MPL MPL