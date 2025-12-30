PM Modi remembers Netaji for hoisting Tricolour in Port Blair in 1943

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed admiration for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who unfurled the Tricolour in Port Blair on this day in 1943.

Modi said that the moment reminds everyone that freedom takes shape not through aspiration alone, but through capability, hard work and an organised resolve.

Bose, the figurehead of the Azad Hind Fauj or the Indian National Army (INA), hoisted the Indian national flag for the first time in Port Blair on December 30, 1943.

"On this very day, December 30, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the Tricolour in Port Blair with immense courage and valour. That moment reminds us that freedom takes shape not through aspiration alone, but through capability, hard work, justice, and an organised resolve," Modi said in a post on X in Hindi. PTI ACB OZ OZ