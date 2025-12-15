PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel on 75th death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid rich tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 75th death anniversary.

"My respectful tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, on his 75th death anniversary. He dedicated his life to uniting the country," the prime minister said.

"The grateful nation can never forget his unparalleled contribution to the creation of an undivided and strong Bharatvarsha," Modi said.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat, in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for Independence. As the country's first home minister, he was instrumental in integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union post-Independence. He died in 1950.