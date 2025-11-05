PM Modi remembers singer Sharda Sinha on first death anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered tributes to singer Sharda Sinha on her first death anniversary, saying she gave a new identity to Bihar's art and culture through folk songs.

"On the first death anniversary of Bihar Kokila Sharda Sinha ji, heartfelt tribute to her. She gave a new identity to Bihar's art and culture through folk songs, for which she will always be remembered," Modi said.

"Her melodious songs associated with the great festival Chhath will forever remain etched in the hearts of the people," the prime minister said.

Known affectionately as "Bihar Kokila" and "Swar Kokila," Sinha's voice transcended generations and boundaries and established her as one of the foremost figures in India's folk music tradition.

Sinha was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, India's second highest civilian award, posthumously this year. PTI SKU DV DV