PM Modi resides in heart of Delhi: Nadda on Delhi poll results

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday termed the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls as "historic moment" and said it has sent out a clear message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resides in the heart of Delhi.

Addressing an event organised at the BJP headquarters to mark the party's success, Nadda hit out at the AAP calling it a "factory of lies and corruption".

He also said in a veiled reference to AAP chief Arvind Kejrwal and other leaders of the party that they swore by honesty but were put in jail on corruption charges.

"It's a historic moment," Nadda said, adding the BJP's victory in the Delhi polls after the Lok Sabha elections "is a clear message that Prime Minister Modi resides in the heart of Delhi".

"AAP is a factory of lies, encyclopedia of lies and a factory of corruption," the BJP chief said.

AAP leaders swore by honesty but its chief minister and ministers were jailed on corruption charges, he charged.

Nadda thanked people of Delhi for "blessing the BJP under leadership of PM Modi.

The BJP has delivered on all promises made to people in other states and it will do so in Delhi as well, he said. PTI PK/SKU PK KVK KVK