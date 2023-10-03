PM Modi reveals 'secret' about rejecting BRS move to join NDA: BRS calls it a 'white lie'

Nizamabad (Telangana), Oct 3 (PTI) Setting the stage for a fiery campaign between the BJP and the ruling BRS in Telangana ahead of the upcoming state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BRS is reeling under a rejection of the party's interest in being a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The ruling BRS in Telangana hit back later calling the PM's remarks a "white lie." The Prime Minister speaking at a public meeting here on Tuesday said he had cited the misdeeds of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and rejected his request to join the NDA, after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in 2020.

"For the first time, I am going to reveal a secret. I have come today to tell the 100 per cent truth. When Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls were held, the BJP won 40-45 seats (48). Nobody got a majority. KCR needed support." Modi said.

"...after the Hyderabad polls, he (KCR) came to Delhi to meet me...he told me that the country is progressing under your leadership. We also want to be part of the NDA. Make us part of the NDA. I said what next? Support us in Hyderabad municipal corporation. I told KCR - your deeds are such that Modi cannot join with you," he said.

Modi said he had "rejected the entry of KCR into NDA" even if it meant the BJP sitting in the opposition in GHMC.

Reacting to Modi's remarks, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao later told reporters that what he found amusing "are the white lies" of the Prime Minister and that is the reason why the BJP is called the "Biggest Jhoot Factory." "Were we bitten by a mad dog that we wanted to join the NDA? All the parties are leaving NDA nowadays. Shiv Sena has left you (NDA). Janata Dal (U) has left you. Telugu Desam has left you. Shiromani Akali Dal has left you. Who is there with you now? Besides CBI, IT and ED, who is there in India now?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also said KCR, who met him (Modi) later, had told him that he would like to hand over the mantle to his son Rama Rao and requested him to bless Rama Rao, Modi said.

Modi said he had told KCR that this is a democratic country and who was he to make his son Rama Rao "occupy the throne." It is the Telangana people who will decide about it, the PM said.

"That was the last day. After that, he has not been able to look me in the eye," Modi said, adding that no corrupt person will be able to sit in his company.

With the state elections in Telangana likely to be announced shortly, the ruling BRS is hoping to make a comeback for the third consecutive term. During his second visit to Telangana in the last three days, PM Modi has raised the pitch against BRS on multiple fronts including corruption and dynastic politics.

The ruling BRS enjoys a brute majority with over a 100 representatives in a 119-member state Assembly. The BJP, Congress and Assadudin Owaisi-led AIMIM separately have single-digit representation in the House.

In his address on Tuesday, PM Modi attacked the Congress over its alleged stance of 'jitni abadi, utna haq' (rights proportional to population). He said the grand old party should clarify if it is against minorities and south India.

"The Congress has now started speaking in a new language in its hunger for power. Nowadays, they are saying 'jitni aabadi, utna haq (rights proportional to the population). I would like to ask whoever has given them this sentence, did he think that he is raising questions on the basic policies of Congress. When you say 'jitni aabadi, utna haq', it means, Congress should now state are you against minorities, Congress should clarify are you against south India," he said.

Modi said he would prove that the new thinking of the Congress would do injustice to south India and was against the minorities.

Urging the Telangana people to keep faith in him for five years, he said he would bring back what the other parties have looted from people.

He accused the Congress and BRS of making tall promises before elections and not fulfilling them later.

Alleging that the Congress and its "arrogant" INDIA alliance allies had blocked the Women’s Reservation Bill for the last 30 years, he said the parties had to support it out of compulsion in Parliament.

He further alleged that the BRS had supported the Congress in the Karnataka elections.

"The Congress has made a pact with BRS behind the curtains. In the Karnataka elections, BRS had supported Congress a lot. And now, Congress is now paying the debt in the elections. Because the money looted from the people of Telangana was given to Congress in Karnataka so that Congress can win there and later win in Telangana with it. This is the game played by the BRS," he said.

Modi asked the people of Telangana to give him an opportunity to serve them and to work for their welfare.

Modi also said the BJP will work honestly for the development of Telangana and said a "double engine" government will ensure fast-paced development of the state.

On the liberation of the erstwhile Hyderabad state and its merger with the Indian Union, Modi said a son from Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, ensured the liberation from Nizams.

"Today another son of Gujarat (Modi) came for your prosperity, development and welfare," he said.

Telangana has talent everywhere. Telangana made a vaccine for COVID-19 gave it to the world, he said.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated projects and laid the foundation stone for new infra schemes worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Nizamabad.

Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC. The project is expected to be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country. PTI SJR/VVK/GDK/VPS SS