PM Modi reviews progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress of the under-construction National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Ahmedabad district.

A video released by the Prime Minister's Office showed Modi reviewing the progress of the NMHC which is being developed at a cost of Rs 4,500 crore.

Lothal was once a prominent trading hub of the Indus Valley Civilisation, and served as a thriving port and ship-repair centre 5,000 years ago.

The NMHC is being developed to showcase the nation's rich maritime heritage, officials said. PTI PD KRK