PM Modi reviews under-construction bullet train station in Surat

Surat, Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the under-construction bullet train station in Gujarat's Surat to review the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR).

The Prime Minister landed at the Surat airport in the morning and reached the Antroli area, where a bullet train station is under construction.

He interacted with officials and reviewed the work.

MAHSR, one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects, spans approximately 508 km, covering 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and 156 km in Maharashtra.

Later in the day, PM Modi will visit Dediapada town in the tribal-dominated Narmada district, where he will address a gathering to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure and development projects costing more than Rs 9,700 crore.

Before addressing the gathering, the prime minister will offer prayers at the temple of Pandori Mata, the clan deity of the tribal community, in Devmogra village of Sagbara taluka, 23 km from Dediapada. PTI COR PJT PD VT ARU