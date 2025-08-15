PM Modi salutes RSS for its 100-year journey in service of nation; calls it 'world's biggest NGO'

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed 100 years of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a "very proud and glorious" journey of the "world's biggest NGO" and saluted all its volunteers for their dedicated service to the nation.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day, he said the nation is not built by the government or those sitting in power only.

It is built by the efforts of crores of people, including saints, seers, scientists, teachers, farmers, soldiers, labourers, individuals, and organisations, he said.

"Today I want to mention one thing with great pride that 100 years ago an organisation was born -- the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Its 100 years of national service has been a very proud and glorious page," said Modi, who has been an RSS pracharak in the past.

For the past 100 years, the RSS sawayamsevaks (volunteers) have been dedicating their lives to fulfil the resolve of 'vyakti nirman' (character development) and 'rashtra nirman' (nation building) for the welfare of 'matrubhoomi' (motherland), he said.

"From the ramparts of the Red Fort today, I respectfully remember all the swayamsevaks who have contributed to these 100 years of national service," he added.

The prime minister said service, dedication, organisation, and unparalleled discipline are the identity of the RSS, the world's biggest non-government organisation (NGO).

The country is proud of 100 years of "dedicated and glorious" journey of the RSS, he said, adding, "It will keep inspiring us".