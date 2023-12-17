PM Modi says he is blessed by divine power

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time revealed that he has blessings from a divine power.

In an interview to the Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', Modi said, "Along with the blessings from the public, the second blessing is from a divine power. This divine power keeps me going and continuously inspires me to serve the country. I have no proof of this divine power except my own life. The direct blessing of Shakti is my second biggest good fortune."

Modi was responding to a question about whether he had been able to identify that one thing in him that people talk about.

It is an open secret that he got initiated during his sojourn in the Himalayas.

Excerpts from the Dainik Jagran interview:

The talks of 'unlimited power' that Modi possesses began after the smooth transition of power from the older generation to the new generation in the three states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP leadership picked Vishnu Deo Sai, Mohan Yadav and Bhajan Lal Sharma as chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan respectively, looking over the claims of former CMs Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhra Raje.

It was never an easy task to displace Shivraj Singh Chouhan given his 18 years of experience as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, especially when the party retained the state when he was a sitting CM.

In Rajasthan, political pundits were of the view that it would not be possible for Modi to ignore Vasundhara Raje considering her 2018 revolt.

When the whole country was convinced that Modi could not afford to upset any big party leader just a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the generational shift effected by the PM in the three states without an iota of rebellion made people believe that he has 'unlimited power'.

In the same interview, Modi said that no power in the universe can bring Article 370 back after the Supreme Court put its stamp on its abrogation.

Along with Article 370, his government completed several such tasks which appeared impossible.

The construction of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is one of such impossible tasks.

Modi has been criticised for implementation of demonetisation and handling of Covid-19, specially when lakhs of Indians died during the second wave of the Pandemic.

However, he overcame every single crisis and ensured the country’s economy stands rock solid despite global turbulences such as Ukraine war or overall slump in global economy.